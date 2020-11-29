Man, considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to Red Deer homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on Wednesday in Red Deer.

In a news release Saturday evening, RCMP said an arrest warrant had been issued for Dustin Mitchell (Coats), of Red Deer. Police said Mitchell is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., RCMP responded to a home on Stewart Street, in the Sunnybrook neighbourhood of Red Deer. A man was found dead and the RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

Mitchell is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos under each eye and on his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or any local police service. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

