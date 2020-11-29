Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man, considered armed and dangerous, wanted in connection to Red Deer homicide

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 8:26 am
An arrest warrant was issued for Dustin Mitchell, 25, of Red Deer.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dustin Mitchell, 25, of Red Deer. RCMP

A 25-year-old man is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on Wednesday in Red Deer.

In a news release Saturday evening, RCMP said an arrest warrant had been issued for Dustin Mitchell (Coats), of Red Deer. Police said Mitchell is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., RCMP responded to a home on Stewart Street, in the Sunnybrook neighbourhood of Red Deer. A man was found dead and the RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

Mitchell is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos under each eye and on his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or any local police service. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Red DeerRed Deer RCMPMan wantedRed Deer HomicideDustin Mitchell
Flyers
More weekly flyers