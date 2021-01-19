Menu

Crime

Waywayseecappo community members honoured for helping officer in 2019 stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 2:57 pm
Four people from Waywayseecappo were commended by MFNPS for their efforts in helping an injured officer.
Four people from Waywayseecappo were commended by MFNPS for their efforts in helping an injured officer. MFNPS

Four residents of Waywayseecappo First Nation were recognized by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) for their efforts in helping an injured officer during a 2019 incident.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer at Waywayseecappo

The community members — Brennan Huntinghawk, Lindsey Huntinghawk, Sheri Bird, and Donald Medicine — were all commended for their efforts to help an MFNPS officer by providing first aid after he had been stabbed during an attack by two suspects.

The four were given plaques of appreciation and honoured with tobacco for their selfless actions.

Click to play video 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020
