Waywayseecappo community members honoured for helping officer in 2019 stabbing

Four residents of Waywayseecappo First Nation were recognized by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) for their efforts in helping an injured officer during a 2019 incident.

The community members — Brennan Huntinghawk, Lindsey Huntinghawk, Sheri Bird, and Donald Medicine — were all commended for their efforts to help an MFNPS officer by providing first aid after he had been stabbed during an attack by two suspects.

The four were given plaques of appreciation and honoured with tobacco for their selfless actions.

