Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer at Waywayseecappo

RCMP have arrested a man from Waywayseecappo First Nation in connection with the stabbing of a 29-year-old Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) officer on Sunday.

Matthew Benn, 21, of Waywayseecappo, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.

He remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.

Police said the officer was responding a call of a disturbance at the local gaming centre when a fight broke out between the officer and multiple suspects, and he was stabbed multiple times.

During the altercation, the officer’s weapon was fired and a man was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound, triggering an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

