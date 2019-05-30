Officer stabbed, suspect shot at Waywayseecappo gaming centre

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot at Waywayseecappo First Nation Wednesday night.

The officer was responding a call of a disturbance at the local gaming centre when a fight broke out between the officer and multiple suspects, and he was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Police said the officer’s gun was fired during the incident and a 21-year-old man was sent to hospital in serious but stable condition with a gunshot wound.

The officer, a seven-year MFNPS veteran, was treated and released.

RCMP are investigating the stabbing with the help of Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units and officers from other detachments.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

“This is an extremely difficult day for our police service and all police officers across the province,” said MNFPS chief Rick Head.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and his family. It’s a reminder of the very real dangers that our officers face on a daily basis.”

A 29yo Manitoba First Nations Police Service officer was stabbed multiple times last night. He was treated for serious injuries & released from hospital. During the incident, the officer discharged his firearm striking a suspect. #rcmpmb Major Crimes Services investigating. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 30, 2019

