Crime

Regina police arrest 4, charge 2 in city’s first homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 2:03 pm
Regina police have arrested four people and charged two in the city's first homicide of 2021 that happened early Saturday morning.
Regina police have arrested four people and charged two in the city's first homicide of 2021 that happened early Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service says it has charged two people in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police say officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Athol Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Regina police identify victim of city’s first homicide of 2021

Officers found Amber Dawn Wood, 38, suffering from serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say she was taken to hospital by EMS, where she later died.

Read more: Woman seriously injured during alleged shooting in Regina, police say

Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25, are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They were arrested on Jan. 17.

Police arrested two more men on Jan. 18 in relation to Wood’s death, but no charges have been laid as their investigation continues. Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Englot and Sanford appeared in Regina provincial court on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
