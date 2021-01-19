Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren writes memoir

One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has written a memoir.
Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 people injured on April 6, 2018, when a semi-tractor-trailer ran a stop sign at the intersection of highways 35 and 335, slamming into the Broncos’ bus.
Sixteen people on the bus died in the crash.
Dahlgren said Crossroads is a story of tragedy and resilience.
“Crossroads chronicles my life from childhood up to the end of summer 2019. There are many different themes throughout the book and several things that only a few know about me!” he posted on Instagram.
“Writing this memoir was challenging, emotional, cathartic, and enlightening.”
Dahlgren said the story is just one of 29 from the bus on that tragic day in April.
“I decided to get out of my comfort zone and grow as an individual, so that hopefully this helps someone when they face crossroads in their own life,” he said.
A portion of the proceeds from the book is being donated to STARS Ambulance.
“They helped save lives on April 6th, 2018, and continue to every day. There is nothing more powerful than a second chance at life,” Dahlgren said.
The memoir will be released on March 16.
