10 bus stops smashed in Penticton in overnight spree, RCMP says

Penticton RCMP are investigating a vandalism spree that left 10 bus shelters smashed.

The bus shelters were vandalized sometime in the night between Jan. 17 and 18, according to police.

The following bus stops were targeted around the city:

Atkinson Street/North Warren Avenue

Government Street/South Carmi

Government Street/IGA

2905 South Main St.

809 Main St. (near library)

1147 Main St. (across from detachment)

1413 Atkinson St.

3502 Skaha Lake Rd. (near Yorkton)

3235 Skaha Lake Rd. (across from Best Western)

110 Skaha Place

“RCMP are reaching out to those who frequent any of these locations, and who may have witnessed the vandalism, or may have video surveillance,” said Const. James Grandy.

This series of bus stop vandalism comes a month after 37 bus stops were smashed in Kelowna.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

