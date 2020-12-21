RCMP search for vehicle after 37 bus shelters damaged in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP has released information about a suspect vehicle after 37 transit bus shelters were damaged in recent weeks in Kelowna, B.C.

“We believe a grey sedan style car may be involved in at least some of these incidents,“ Const. Jason Hammer said Monday.

“The damage seems to be happening primarily extremely late at night. We are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the areas, and we are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.”

No further details about the suspect vehicle were provided.

Most of the damaged shelters were in the areas of Lakeshore Road, Gordon Drive, Glenmore Road, and Springfield Road, police said.

City officials have estimated the damage at about $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net