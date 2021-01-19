COVID-19 outbreak declared in children’s unit at Kitchener hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Grand River Hospital says a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in its inpatient children’s unit (3D North) after three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kitchener hospital says all parents and guardians of children who are staying in the unit have been notified about the outbreak.

It says all other staff members are also being tested for the virus.

The outbreak has forced the hospital to limit visits to one parent or guardian per child. The visitors are also asked to stay in the room and follow all personal protective equipment guidelines.

2:07 State-of-the-art Vaughan hospital to help in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 State-of-the-art Vaughan hospital to help in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19

The outbreak does not affect the outpatient clinic at Grand River Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There are two other active COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals in Waterloo Region at the moment.

Grand River Hospital also announced an outbreak in one of its mental health and addictions units (1F adult inpatient mental health) on Jan. 7 after three staff members tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Sunday, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener also announced an outbreak on its 3 East unit, involving two patients and a staff member.