Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared in children’s unit at Kitchener hospital

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Grand River Hospital says a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in its inpatient children’s unit (3D North) after three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kitchener hospital says all parents and guardians of children who are staying in the unit have been notified about the outbreak.

Read more: The coronavirus is becoming more genetically diverse, leaving experts worried

It says all other staff members are also being tested for the virus.

The outbreak has forced the hospital to limit visits to one parent or guardian per child. The visitors are also asked to stay in the room and follow all personal protective equipment guidelines.

The outbreak does not affect the outpatient clinic at Grand River Hospital.

There are two other active COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals in Waterloo Region at the moment.

Read more: When can we expect the coronavirus vaccine? Doctor answers COVID-19 questions

Grand River Hospital also announced an outbreak in one of its mental health and addictions units (1F adult inpatient mental health) on Jan. 7 after three staff members tested positive.

On Sunday, St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener also announced an outbreak on its 3 East unit, involving two patients and a staff member.

