Bail hearing Tuesday for youth accused of 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary police officer

The defence lawyer for a youth charged in the death of a Calgary police officer will argue that the accused be released on bail Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was hit and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. He was a 12-year member of the Calgary Police Service.

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Harnett’s death.

Police vehicles escort the body of Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home as police officers and citizens line Memorial Drive in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett on New Year’s Eve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

On Tuesday, it’s expected the Crown prosecutor will oppose the release of the youth.

Abdulrahman is scheduled to appear in Calgary court in February.