Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bail hearing Tuesday for youth accused of 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary police officer

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Click to play video 'Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession' Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was laid to rest Saturday. During Saturday's regimental procession, hundreds of members of the Calgary Police Service along with other first responders lined the road outside police headquarters. Carolyn Kury de Castillo was there. – Jan 9, 2021

The defence lawyer for a youth charged in the death of a Calgary police officer will argue that the accused be released on bail Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was hit and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. He was a 12-year member of the Calgary Police Service.

Read more: Procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett takes place in Calgary

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Harnett’s death.

Police vehicles escort the body of Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home as police officers and citizens line Memorial Drive in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett on New Year’s Eve.
Police vehicles escort the body of Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home as police officers and citizens line Memorial Drive in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett on New Year’s Eve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

On Tuesday, it’s expected the Crown prosecutor will oppose the release of the youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Abdulrahman is scheduled to appear in Calgary court in February.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCPSAndrew HarnettSgt. Andrew Harnettcalgary police officerCop killedSgt. HarnettCalgary officer killedAmir AbdulrahmanHarnett
Flyers
More weekly flyers