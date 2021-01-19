Bail hearing Tuesday for youth accused of 1st-degree murder in death of Calgary police officer

The defence lawyer for a youth charged in the death of a Calgary police officer will argue that the accused be released on bail Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was hit and killed by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. He was a 12-year member of the Calgary Police Service.
Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Harnett’s death.
On Tuesday, it’s expected the Crown prosecutor will oppose the release of the youth.
Abdulrahman is scheduled to appear in Calgary court in February.
