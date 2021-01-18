Edmonton Oilers suffer power outage against Montreal Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers’ vaunted power play went 0 for 7 Monday night in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Habs goaltender Jake Allen made 25 saves for the win. The Oilers scored just twice in losing two games to the Habs.

The Canadiens opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Alexander Romanov’s point shot eluded Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen after a clean faceoff win by Montreal’s Paul Byron.

Montreal peppered Koskinen with 18 shots in the second. He made his best save on Nick Suzuki’s power-play shot from the slot. But with 10.5 ticks to go, Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber banked a shot in off Koskinen from behind the net. The goal was initially waved off for goalie interference as Koskinen had been bumped on the play. The Canadiens challenged and it was ruled a goal after video review.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal’s Arturi Lehkonen put it away with a shorthanded goal in the third. The Canadiens scored shorthanded on Saturday as well.

Devin Shore put the Oilers on the board with a late shorthanded marker.

Koskinen finished with 31 saves.

The Oilers open a four-game road trip in Toronto on Wednesday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Oilers.

Advertisement