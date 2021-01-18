Menu

Crime

2 Texas men arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 18, 2021 5:46 pm
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified' U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified
WATCH: U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified – Jan 8, 2021

The FBI has arrested two more Texas men for alleged crimes related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Guy Reffitt was arrested Friday at his home in Wylie, a city about 56 kilometres northeast of downtown Dallas, according to court records. An FBI spokeswoman said Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, was also arrested without incident in San Antonio on Sunday.

Reffitt is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful entry. According to an affidavit, the 48-year-old was recorded on video outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and later threatened his wife and children if they turned him in.

Read more: Pro-Trump rioter, 22, wanted in search for Pelosi’s missing laptop

Mazzocco is charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI spokeswoman said. He is set to make a first appearance in a San Antonio federal court Tuesday, and more information was not immediately available on the charges against him.

An attorney could not be immediately identified for either man Monday.

Trending Stories

FBI agents found an AR-15 rifle and a pistol during their search of Reffitt’s home, according to the affidavit. The court document states that Reffitt’s wife told agents he is a member of the anti-government Three Percenters movement.

Click to play video 'Washington, D.C. police chief says 68 arrests made over Capitol protests' Washington, D.C. police chief says 68 arrests made over Capitol protests
Washington, D.C. police chief says 68 arrests made over Capitol protests – Jan 7, 2021

Reffitt told agents he was at the Capitol but did not go inside, according to the affidavit.

More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed.

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” was arrested in Houston Saturday. A Dallas-area real estate agent, a retired Air Force officer and several other Texas residents have also been charged with crimes tied to the insurrection.

Charges from the riot range from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
TexasUS Capitol RiotUS Capitol2 Texas men arrested US Capitol riotGuy ReffittMatthew Carl MazzoccoUS Capitol arrests
