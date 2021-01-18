Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old arrested in another attack on Mission B.C. school grounds

By Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 4:18 pm
Mission RCMP confirmed another teen has been arrested following violence on school grounds.
Mission RCMP confirmed another teen has been arrested following violence on school grounds. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

Warning: This story and its video contain details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. 

Mission RCMP confirmed Monday a student has been arrested following another case of violence on school grounds.

Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said a 14-year-old student from Heritage Park Middle School was arrested and has since been released pending an investigation.

He said the assault appears to have taken place last Wednesday at Mission Secondary and was again captured on video.

“One [female] was standing over the other female who was on the ground — and there were punches and kicks being throw,” Raaflaub said, adding the victim is a 15-year-old who goes to Mission Secondary.
“On a case by case basis, we would encourage the parents, if it is concerning to come forward and talk to us at the office. As far as the ongoing issues (of bullying/assaults), we need to be aware of it to step in and help.”
Story continues below advertisement

Mission RCMP will be recommending one charge of assault in this case, Raaflaub said.
On Sunday, a large crowd turned out at a drive-by rally near the Mission raceway in support of a 13-year-old transgender Mission student seen being attacked in a video shot on school grounds.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Thousands show their support for Mission teen targeted in attack' Thousands show their support for Mission teen targeted in attack
Thousands show their support for Mission teen targeted in attack

Read more: Big crowds turn out to car rally for Mission, B.C. teen seen being attacked in video

The incident that prompted the rally happened on Monday, Jan. 11 at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School in Mission.

Two teen girls were arrested last week, after the video circulated on social media. Two people can be seen kicking and punching the victim, while a crowd of onlookers laughs, jeers and encourages them.

The victim’s mother told Global News last week that her daughter has faced bullying for months, despite the school’s effort to help.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Two teens arrested in relation to disturbing attack video' Two teens arrested in relation to disturbing attack video
Two teens arrested in relation to disturbing attack video

-With files from Simon Little and Paul Johnson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissionMission RCMPschool bullyingMission arrest bullyingMission school arrestSchool bullying videoTeen arrested bullying videoTeen arrested Mission
Flyers
More weekly flyers