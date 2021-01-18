14-year-old arrested in another attack on Mission B.C. school grounds

Warning: This story and its video contain details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.
Mission RCMP confirmed Monday a student has been arrested following another case of violence on school grounds.
Cpl. Jason Raaflaub said a 14-year-old student from Heritage Park Middle School was arrested and has since been released pending an investigation.
He said the assault appears to have taken place last Wednesday at Mission Secondary and was again captured on video.
“On a case by case basis, we would encourage the parents, if it is concerning to come forward and talk to us at the office. As far as the ongoing issues (of bullying/assaults), we need to be aware of it to step in and help.”
Mission RCMP will be recommending one charge of assault in this case, Raaflaub said.
On Sunday, a large crowd turned out at a drive-by rally near the Mission raceway in support of a 13-year-old transgender Mission student seen being attacked in a video shot on school grounds.
The incident that prompted the rally happened on Monday, Jan. 11 at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School in Mission.
Two teen girls were arrested last week, after the video circulated on social media. Two people can be seen kicking and punching the victim, while a crowd of onlookers laughs, jeers and encourages them.
The victim’s mother told Global News last week that her daughter has faced bullying for months, despite the school’s effort to help.
-With files from Simon Little and Paul Johnson
