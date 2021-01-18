Menu

Canada

TC Energy plans net zero emissions for Keystone XL even as project’s future in doubt

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 7:21 am
Click to play video 'Calgary political scientist analyzes what it means should Biden cancel Keystone XL' Calgary political scientist analyzes what it means should Biden cancel Keystone XL
Global News spoke to Calgary political scientist Duane Bratt after reports surfaced saying president-elect Joe Biden will scrap the Keystone XL Pipeline on Day 1 of his administration.

TC Energy Corp. has announced a plan for its Keystone XL project to achieve net zero emissions when it is placed into service, even as the future of the pipeline expansion appeared in doubt.

Transition documents suggest Joe Biden will kill the controversial project as soon as Wednesday when he’s sworn in as U.S. president, rescinding a construction permit granted in 2019 by predecessor Donald Trump.

Read more: Biden plans to block Keystone XL pipeline with day 1 order, documents show

However, TC Energy said late Sunday that it has a plan to eliminate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from Keystone XL‘s operations.

It said net zero emissions will be achieved when the pipeline is placed into service in 2023 by buying renewable energy from electricity providers, and if it is not available it will purchase renewable energy credits or carbon offsets.

Read more: Feds laying groundwork to ensure Biden hears Canada’s priorities, ambassador says

TC Energy is also committing that additional renewable sources along the pipeline’s route will be developed by 2030, phasing out any potential need for renewable energy credits or carbon offsets.

Once complete, the Keystone XL expansion is expected to carry up to 830,000 additional barrels a day of diluted bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
