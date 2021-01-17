Menu

Canada

Biden plans to block Keystone XL pipeline with day 1 order, documents show

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE: President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy team nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
FILE: President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy team nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Transition documents suggest president-elect Joe Biden plans to block the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in the White House.

The documents, seen by The Canadian Press, include a to-do list dated Wednesday that includes rescinding the construction permit signed by predecessor Donald Trump.

Read more: Biden’s Keystone XL decision could be ‘tough’ moment for Canada, U.S. ties: senator

Campaign officials promised in May that if elected, Biden would cancel the controversial cross-border project, but the timeline was never clear until now.

The pipeline expansion would ferry up to 830,000 additional barrels a day of diluted bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Click to play video 'How will the PM preserve the Keystone XL pipeline?' How will the PM preserve the Keystone XL pipeline?
How will the PM preserve the Keystone XL pipeline? – Dec 25, 2020

Some 200 kilometres of pipe have already been installed, including over the Canada-U. S. border, and construction has begun on pump stations in Alberta and several U.S. states.

Biden was vice-president in 2015 when President Barack Obama initially rejected Keystone XL for fear it would worsen climate change. Trump approved it again in 2019.

More coming…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
