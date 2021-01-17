Menu

Crime

Man, 18, charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Maskwacis

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 1:59 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Maskwacis RCMP have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead on the Ermineskin Cree Nation last month.

A news release says officers were called to a residence on the First Nation on Dec. 9 around 1:50 p.m., where they found a 47-year-old woman dead in the living room.

RCMP Major Crimes was called in and Kaydence Clark Roasting, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Jan. 15 as a result of the investigation.

Read more: Man, 34, charged with murder following death of mother in Maskwacis

He has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Jan. 28.

RCMP would not specify whether the victim and Roasting were related or what relationship they had.

Ermineskin Cree Nation is one of the Four Nations of Maskwacis, located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

