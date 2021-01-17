Community group hoping to install Regina’s first pump track this summer

Send this page to someone via email

If they get the green light from Regina City Council this month, the Lakeview Community Association (LCA) says Regina’s first pump track could be ready to (let people) roll by mid-year.

“It’s something unique, you know it’s something we haven’t seen,” LCA Special Park Project Coordinator Mark Kress said.

Primarily used by cyclists, a pump track is a twisting, curving, rising, falling and rolling course through which riders travel by pumping their arms and legs.

Its installation is part of the third phase of LCA’s ongoing Lakeview Park Revitalization Project.

While popular with cyclists of all varieties, the low-maintenance recreational feature will be made of asphalt, though, making it a multi-modal attraction.

“Basically anything with wheels can use this: a bike, scooters, skate boards, roller skates. And it’s for all age levels, so let’s say kids from five to 12 could use the beginner side, and teenagers and up would be able to use the intermediate side,” Kress said.

Kress said the LCA is planning to use the services of Ontario’s Transitions Bike Parks Inc. to build the track.

“We teamed up with a company out of Ontario that specialized in pump tracks. We’re shooting for May to start construction and then it’ll take five or six weeks after that,” Kress explained.

As the track will be built on city land, city council approval will be needed before construction can begin.

Kress plans to present the project to the city’s Operations and Community Services Committee this week.

The LCA still has some money to raise, though, before the project can be completed.

Kress said the total cost will be around $150,000, and that about $95,000 has already been raised through donations and grants.

“Hopefully by the end of the month we’ll have some fundraising campaigns running,” he said, adding that the LCA is working with the city of Regina to be able to provide charitable tax receipts.

Kress said he has no doubts, though, that the Lakeview community will be able to come up with the cash and see the project to fruition.

Through the first phases of the park project the LCA came together to plant new trees and install new playground equipment.

“Lakeview is just a really tight-knit community. When people see people working, they want to lend a hand and that’s what we saw with that playground equipment. Now with the pump track, we’re thinking the community is really going to come together to reach our goal.”

A crusher dust path through the park is also set to be put in this summer. Future phases of the project include upgrading the park’s outdoor rink with new boards, pavement, basketball nets and lights.