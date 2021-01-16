Menu

Canada

Moment of reflection to be held in Saskatchewan for those impacted by COVID-19

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 12:58 pm
The initiative is being led by First Nations and Métis Health and is a provincial effort for all people of Saskatchewan to pray in unity as the coronavirus crisis continues. File / Global News

Led by First Nations and Métis Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking people to come together Monday to remember the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHA would like to see people stop for a few moments of reflection between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The moment of reflection is also about acknowledging those currently batting the COVID-19 virus, recognizing the efforts of front-line workers and giving thanks to those distributing the vaccine.

Read more: 64% of Canadians in favour of mandatory coronavirus vaccines: poll

SHA said it is encouraging people from all cultural backgrounds, religions and beliefs to join in.

Thona Longneck, First Nations and Métis Health’s executive director, said it’s important to understand the significance of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having in the province.

“We need to respect this virus as an enemy, in the same way that our ancestors respected their enemies,” Longneck said.

“This means we take our fear of the virus and turn it into a courageous, organized front, drawing on all our resources and traditional healing ways, including traditional medicines.”

Coronavirus: Feds outline delivery of vaccines to remote rural communities

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said although there is a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important to keep following public health orders.

“We are so fortunate that we are now able to distribute a vaccine that has been recognized as safe and effective by health leaders across the globe,” Livingstone said.

Read more: ‘It’s unprecedented’: No cases of the flu detected in Saskatchewan this season

“We need to remember that as we distribute the vaccine across the province. We must remain vigilant and adhere to the public health orders and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Four Pipe Ceremonies will take place simultaneously in some personal homes across the province.

CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanFirst NationsSaskatchewan Newssaskatoon coronavirusSaskatchewan Health Authorityregina COVID-19SHASask COVID-19sask coronavirusMétis Health
