Public Health Mobile Units returning to Truro due to demand for COVID-19 testing

Public Health announced that they’ll extend the Mobile Health Units’ stay in the Truro area for another four days due to the high number of people seeking COVID-19 testing.

According to Public Health officials, the additional demand in testing follows the recent number of potential COVID-19 public exposure notices in the Northern Zone.

The Public Health Mobile Units are in the community to add testing capacity so that more Nova Scotians can get a COVID-19 test, especially at a time when the regular Primary Assessment Centres are seeing higher than usual volumes of testing.

Public Health is encouraging anyone who was at any of the potential exposure sites announced in recent days to get tested, however, they say testing is open to everyone.

Drop-in testing will be available at Public Health’s Mobile Health Units on the following dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 16 at NSCC Truro Campus, Cafeteria Lobby, 36 Arthur St. from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Best Western Glengarry Convention Centre, 150 Willow St. from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You may get tested at the Mobile Health Units if you have no symptoms; are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19; and are not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, PEI or Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Public Health in a press release.

Public Health is also reminding residents of Truro that standard COVID-19 testing is available for anyone on a regular basis by appointment at the following locations in the Northern Zone:

Truro COVID-19 Testing – 625 Abenaki Rd. (lower parking lot)

Truro Farmers Market – 15 Young St.

Pictou County Assessment Centre – 678 East River Rd., New Glasgow

Amherst COVID-19 Testing – 34 Prince Arthur St.

Residents of Nova Scotia can book an appointment at any testing site across the province, according to health officials.