Coronavirus: West Island municipalities establishing their own local COVID-19 restrictions

Many Montreal suburban municipalities are rolling out their own plans to keep residents safe during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

For instance, the cities of Pointe-Claire and Dorval are prohibiting hockey on outdoor rinks, permitting skating only.

“Ice skating outside is only for free skating with a maximum of 25 people on a rink, the size of a hockey rink,” Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere told Global News.

“No hockey games. They’re not allowed. And we have monitors in all the parks,” Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau said on Friday.

Beaconsfield is allowing hockey to be played but only on two rinks and with local residents only.

Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) is allowing only local residents to enjoy all the sporting and recreational activities in Centennial Park.

Many people Global News spoke to say they welcome the steps being taken in addition to the Quebec-wide lockdown measures.

“In terms of maintaining the parks and making sure they’re available to residents to use, keeping the skating rinks open and well-maintained, I think, is really important,” Caralee Salomon, a DDO resident, told Global News.

Belvedere says his office received one email from a resident requesting that masks be mandatory when people walk through Terra Cotta Park because the trails are narrow.

However, the mayor says that, for now, masks will not be required — something that comes as a relief to many people.

“When walking along on your own, you don’t really need a mask, but when you’re passing people — not a bad idea,” Hugh Peck, a Pointe-Claire resident, told Global News.

The best way to verify local restrictions is to check the websites of individual municipalities.

