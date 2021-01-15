Coronavirus: New vaccine appointments paused in Manitoba as Pfizer announces delay

Send this page to someone via email

A temporary delay in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine to Canada is forcing Manitoba to pause new appointments.

Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said appointments previously scheduled will still take place.

“We anticipated these issues and have contingency plans in place,” Reimer said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“Our immunization plan is to safely and responsibly vaccinate as many Manitobans as possible with the doses we’ve been given.”

We are pausing new vaccine appointments due to Pfizer supply disruptions announced today. @MBGov’s current inventory will be used to complete previously-scheduled first and second dose appointments. We anticipated these issues and have contingency plans in place. (1/3) — Dr. Joss Reimer (@jossreimer) January 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Health care workers booked to receive a vaccine should still attend their appointments. Updated information on @MBGov’s #Covid19MB vaccine response is available at https://t.co/D8rz2DqNHm. #ProtectingManitobans #Covid19MB — Dr. Joss Reimer (@jossreimer) January 15, 2021

The federal government announced earlier Friday shipments over the next four weeks will be reduced by an average of 50 per cent because the company is scaling up its European manufacturing capacity — a move that will impact the vaccine’s production for a “short period.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Canada’s Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the disruption won’t impact Canada’s long-term vaccination timeline.

In the tweets Reimer said here in Manitoba health-care workers already booked to receive a vaccine should still attend their appointments as previously scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Canada has received about 380,000 doses of the vaccine and was on track to more than double that figure before the end of the month. In February, Canada was also expecting just shy of two million doses to be delivered.

1:36 Manitoba’s slow vaccine rollout Manitoba’s slow vaccine rollout

Manitoba has received 38,890 doses of vaccine so far and has administered 13,539 of them.

The province was expecting to receive 9,360 doses of Pfizer next week.

According to provincial data released Friday, 281 personal care home residents have been immunized and all residents are expected to receive their first dose by the middle of February.

–With files from Global’s Rachel Gilmore

Story continues below advertisement

3:15 Coronavirus: Manitoba provides update on vaccine rollout Coronavirus: Manitoba provides update on vaccine rollout

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.