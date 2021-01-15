3 people charged, police looking for 4th suspect in series of Hamilton shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged three men in connection with a series of five shooting incidents in the city’s east end between Dec. 21 and Christmas Day.

Police say they are still looking for a fourth suspect.

The rash of shootings started on Dec. 21 when a 20-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say shootings were also reported in a rural area and at three separate residences over the next few days, and investigators say the incidents were connected.

Police say as the investigation progressed, “it became clear that each of the individual incidents were closely related.”

Detectives have continued to investigate several shooting incidents that occurred days before and on Christmas Day. Three males have been arrested & appeared in court. One male remains outstanding. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. #HamOnt https://t.co/lOASxdp5LZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2021

Two individuals were located and arrested while a third suspect was already in custody.

Duston MacKenzie, 20, and three 17-year-old boys have been charged with several firearm-related offences, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth man.

