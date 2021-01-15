Menu

Crime

3 people charged, police looking for 4th suspect in series of Hamilton shootings

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 15, 2021 4:07 pm
Hamilton Police have arrested four people and are looking for another following a rash of shootings leading up to Christmas.
Hamilton police have charged three men in connection with a series of five shooting incidents in the city’s east end between Dec. 21 and Christmas Day.

Police say they are still looking for a fourth suspect.

The rash of shootings started on Dec. 21 when a 20-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Hamilton police say they’re not stopping people arbitrarily amid confusion over stay-at-home orders

Police say shootings were also reported in a rural area and at three separate residences over the next few days, and investigators say the incidents were connected.

Police say as the investigation progressed, “it became clear that each of the individual incidents were closely related.”

Two individuals were located and arrested while a third suspect was already in custody.

Duston MacKenzie, 20, and three 17-year-old boys have been charged with several firearm-related offences, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth man.

