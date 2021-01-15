Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths tied to outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and four more deaths connected to ongoing outbreaks.

The city’s total number of active cases was down for the second day in a row, moving from 1,038 on Thursday to 972 on Friday.

There have been 7,959 total coronavirus cases in the past year and 213 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The latest deaths involved three people over 80 and one person in their 70s.

Two of the deaths are the first in an outbreak at Macassa Lodge, which has been ongoing since Jan. 1.

The home has recorded 26 total cases among 15 patients and 11 staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

The other two deaths were at The Meadows long-term care home (LTCH) and a unit of the Juravinski Hospital. The outbreak at The Meadows, which began on Dec. 16, is up to 41 total cases among 26 residents, 14 staff and one other person connected to the home.

The outbreak at Juravinksi’s E3 unit now has 20 COVID-19 patients and 5 staff cases.

The city reported three new outbreaks, at an accounting firm, metal supplier and support service. All of the cases are among staff members.

The outbreak at Pettinelli Mastroluisi involves three workers, ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s outbreak is with four workers and Rygiel Supports for Community Living has just a single case with a staffer.

Outbreaks at the Good Sheppard Centre and Ridgeview LTCH ended on Thursday.

There are 36 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 15, which includes 24 institutions, five community agencies, six workplaces and a daycare.

There are 110 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Jan. 15.

Halton Region reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at retirement home

Halton Region reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health has recorded 7,370 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region has 536 active cases as of Jan. 14. Burlington has 144 active cases as of Jan. 15 while Halton Hills has 46, Milton with 184 and Oakville with 162.

Public health reported a new outbreak at The Williamsburg retirement home in Burlington. It’s the third surge at the home since the pandemic started. There have been a total four cases among the outbreaks.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at Trafalgar Lodge was declared over on Thursday. The outbreak was the second for the home amid the pandemic and involved just a single case during a 14 day period.

The region has had 137 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks and 17 active institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Niagara recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five new coronavirus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases increased from 1,538 as of Thursday to 1,556 on Jan. 15.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,262 total positive cases since the pandemic began and 213 coronavirus-related deaths amid the crisis.

The region has 49 active outbreaks, 28 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

An outbreak at the West Park Helth Centre which started on Jan. 1 ended on Thursday, according to public health.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including eight in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in four outbreaks among units at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five of the hospital’s units.

Story continues below advertisement

Three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 13 cases among three patients and 10 staff members, with five from the emergency department.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 11 patients.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge, which has had 243 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 5 active cases as of Friday.

The agency says 81 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region has 163 active cases as of Jan. 14 and 1,151 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The two counties have now had 36 combined coronavirus-connected deaths since March.

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member, with Cedarwood Village also having two positive cases among residents.

Brant County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,239 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 27 new cases on Friday.

The region’s active cases increased slightly day over day from 157 on Thursday to 158 on Friday. Two people are receiving hospital care for COVID-19.

Brant now has just two ongoing institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

Outbreaks at the Wee Watch private daycare, John Noble LTCH, and Brierwood Gardens LTCH were declared over on Thursday.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Advertisement