Guelph reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, another 37 people have recovered

Guelph reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the city’s total case count reached 1,801.

Active cases fell by 15 from the previous day to 229 but that still includes four people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 37 people have recovered, raising the city’s resolved case count to 1,554.

The city’s death toll of 18 has not changed since a death was reported on Tuesday, but five of the deaths have occurred this month alone.

Guelph has also reported 468 new cases and 313 resolved cases in January.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case count to 737 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by five from the previous day to 93. The active case count includes three people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 36 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 12 people in Wellington County have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 637.

Wellington County’s death toll of seven has not changed since Jan. 8.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at St. Joseph Health Centre in Guelph on Thursday. One staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the long-term care unit.

A deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s facility in Arthur continues to grow, with another two cases reported. So far, 73 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two have died.

There are currently 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County care facilities.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 1,384 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

Only 283 shots were administered on Wednesday. Public Health has said it is aiming to administer 500 vaccines per day from its facility in Guelph.

A new delivery of 1,950 doses from Pfizer arrived on Tuesday — so far, the health unit has received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Another 1,950 vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week.

Moderna was also scheduled to deliver 3,000 doses of its vaccine on Friday, which were then to be sent to retirement homes and long-term care for patients.

Second doses are scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 25.

