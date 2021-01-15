Menu

Crime

Federal offender wanted on warrant known to frequent Peterborough, Oshawa, northern Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Jonathan Morningstar is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Jonathan Morningstar is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. ROPE

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is requesting help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Jonathan Morningstar, 28, is wanted for breach of a statutory release, ROPE reports Friday morning.

He is currently serving a four-year and six month sentence for several offences, including possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, assault causing bodily harm and possession of property over $5,000.

Read more: Canada begins vaccinating inmates in federal prisons with no active coronavirus cases

Morningstar was arrested in December 2016 as part of Project Runway, an investigation by Peterborough and Toronto police that saw the arrests of more than 20 individuals and associates with the GTA crime gang known as the The Ugly Crew.

Morningstar is described as Indigenous, standing five feet 11 inches tall (180 centimetres) and weighing 228 pounds (105 kilograms) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on both arms the words “Honour, Loyalty, Respect” and a dream catcher. On his left forearm, he has the phrase “Push Harder Then Them” and tattooed on his right upper arm are three clowns.

Morningstar is known to frequent Peterborough, Oshawa and the Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie area of northern Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Click to play video 'Inoculations begin for 600 elderly and vulnerable inmates' Inoculations begin for 600 elderly and vulnerable inmates
Peterborough crime
