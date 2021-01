Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed running back Andrew Harris to a one-year contract.

Harris was named Grey Cup MVP and Top Canadian in the Bombers Grey Cup victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

He’s led the league in rushing yards three years in a row.

This will be the Winnipegger’s fifth season with his hometown team.

