Police watchdog investigating after man shot by Toronto officer

Ontario’s police watchdog agency has announced it’s investigating after a man was shot by a Toronto officer in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

Toronto Police Insp. Andy Singh told reporters officers were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East at around 8 p.m. with reports gunshots were heard.

“We had a police investigation that was happening … as a result of the investigation two people were taken into custody. One of the parties did sustain a gunshot wound,” he said.

“One of the officers involved in the investigation did discharge their firearm.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Singh said the service is cooperating with the Special Investigations Unit’s probe into the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

SIU investigating after man shot by Toronto Police Service officer in area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue. Further details to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 15, 2021

