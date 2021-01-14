West Van resident slapped with $2,300 COVID-19 fine for late night party at business

Send this page to someone via email

A West Vancouver resident has been slapped with a $2,300 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act after allegedly hosting a late night gathering at a local business.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Fri. Jan. 8, West Vancouver police were called to the 1400 block of Clyde Avenue for a report of a party at a ground-level business.

The complainant told police they could hear loud music and voices inside the storefront.

1:54 Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out – Jan 4, 2021

When officers arrived they spoke with three intoxicated people standing outside and could hear more voices inside, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The trio denied a party was in progress but refused to divulge how many others were inside. One man said the other people were his “clients.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Police were not convinced that the late night soiree was a business meeting.

“In this case it was the totality of the circumstances that really was the concern,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

2:09 Legal challenge launched over COVID-19 ban on in-person church services Legal challenge launched over COVID-19 ban on in-person church services

“I don’t know what level of business you can actually speak to when you’re at that level of intoxication and what kind of business you can actually do legitimately.”

The 40-year-old party host was issued the stiff fine for allegedly contravening B.C.’s public health order on gatherings and events.

Story continues below advertisement

Because police say he refused to ask his remaining guests to leave, officers stuck around and watched three people eventually depart using a rideshare service.

Police are reminding the public that being in business together does not exempt you from provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Since March 1, 2020, West Vancouver police have handed out eight COVID-19 tickets and 10 tickets under the Quarantine Act.