Calgary businesses ticketed as COVID-19 enforcement increases

Police and bylaw officers have increased ticketing to individuals and businesses that violate the province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions.

In a Thursday update, the city said 56 Public Health Act tickets had been issued in the past week, an increase attributed to enforcement at anti-mask rallies.

“The significant increase in PHA tickets is due to a large number of tickets issued by CPS following protests in December that have now been collated,” the city said.

“Bylaw issued one PHA ticket related to a protest, while 19 concerns remain under investigation. In addition, five warnings regarding mass gatherings were given.”

A total of 167 Public Health Act tickets have been given out in Calgary since November.

On top of those fines, 133 people have also been ticketed by bylaw officers for not wearing a face covering. Fifteen of those fines — which are $100 for a first offence — were given out since Jan. 6. One-hundred-thirty-three bylaw tickets have been given out since August.

Three Calgary businesses have been ticketed for failing to comply with Public Health Act guidelines, the city said, but didn’t provide details on which businesses.

Twelve other “concerns” are being investigated, the city said.

The Fairview Baptist Church was also fined under the Public Health Act, after police officers and AHS inspectors toured the church following a Sunday service with an unknown number of attendees, some of whom were not wearing masks.

The church was also fined and issued an executive order outlining necessary changes to its operations earlier in January.

