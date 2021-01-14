Menu

Crime

Arrest made after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by massage therapist in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:25 pm
Rolando Arrango Larrinaga, 61, was arrested on Jan. 7, police said.
Rolando Arrango Larrinaga, 61, was arrested on Jan. 7, police said. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say an arrest has been made after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a massage therapist in Toronto earlier this month.

Police said a woman was getting a massage at her home in the area of Spadina Road and Dupont Street on Jan. 3 when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Officers said they made an arrest on Jan. 7, but added that they believe there may be other victims.

Read more: Toronto daycare worker charged in alleged sex assaults on child

Rolando Arrango Larrinaga, 61, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto Sexual Assault
