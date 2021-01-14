Arrest made after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by massage therapist in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say an arrest has been made after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a massage therapist in Toronto earlier this month.

Police said a woman was getting a massage at her home in the area of Spadina Road and Dupont Street on Jan. 3 when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Officers said they made an arrest on Jan. 7, but added that they believe there may be other victims.

Read more: Toronto daycare worker charged in alleged sex assaults on child

Rolando Arrango Larrinaga, 61, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Man wanted by at least three police services for death threats, criminal harassment Man wanted by at least three police services for death threats, criminal harassment