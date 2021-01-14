Peterborough transit to receive $1.91M in Ontario gas tax funding; $640K for City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.9M from Ontario’s Gas Tax program to invest in transit, the province announced Thursday.

The city’s $1,919,520 is a share of Ontario’s $375 million in gax tax funding to be distributed to 109 municipalities. A timeline when the funding will be distributed has yet to be announced.

The gas tax funds can be used to upgrade transit infrastructure, extend service hours, increase accessibility, purchase transit vehicles and add routes.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says in total his riding will receive $1,960,360 which includes $40,846 for municipalities in Peterborough County.

“Funding for public transit will help make it easier to get where you need to go while supporting economic recovery in our community. I’m thrilled to see this additional support for our municipal partners,” he stated.

Gas Tax program funding is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected. This funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

“Our government is committed to helping municipalities sustain and improve public transit throughout the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

“Supporting transit systems is more important than ever as municipalities across Ontario struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure people have access to safe, reliable transportation to get to work or pick up essential items like a prescription.”

Haliburton-Kawartha-Lakes Brock

In the neighbouring riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, MPP Laurie Scott says the City of Kawartha Lakes will receive $640,774 in gas tax funding and the Municipality of Dysart et al will receive $23,618.

“The Gas Tax Program continues to provide reliable financial support to our municipal partners in HKLB,” stated Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott.

“These funds contribute to important improvements and maintenance for local transit systems and help residents as they access essential goods and services in their communities.”

Other area municipalities:

Bancroft (Hastings Highlands, Wollaston): $78,816

Marmora and Lake (Centre Hastings, Madoc, Stirling-Rawdon, Tweed): $87,851