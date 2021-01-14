Coronavirus cases in Kingston declining with only 1 new case reported Thursday

KFL&A Public Health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19, with six more resolved cases, bringing active cases down to 37.

According to the health unit, a male health-care worker in his 30s tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

The region has not seen only one new case in a day since Nov. 28. It’s a sign, as Kingston’s medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore pointed out Wednesday, that cases in the region are stabilizing.

On the day of the second state of emergency, when the province recorded more than 3,330 new cases, Kingston’s active cases dipped back into the 30s, where they haven’t been since the beginning of December, before active cases spiked to an all-time high of 112 on Dec. 16.

On Wednesday, Moore attributed the region’s recent success in bringing case counts down to “health restrictions, paired with the diligence and sacrifices of local residents during the holiday season.”

He continued by thanking locals for abiding by public health measures, and asked residents to continue their efforts through the new state of emergency, which ends Feb. 11.

“We are not immune to outbreaks and we cannot become complacent. The continued vigilance of residents is essential to help keep our community safe and lift public health restrictions as soon as possible,” he said.

There are only two active outbreaks in the region: a continuing one at Joyceville Institution, with only one staff member and six inmates still affected by the virus; and one at Trillium Care Centre, with one staff member affected.

The region has seen a total of 637 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and one death. Currently, one person is in an intensive care unit.