Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 5th death in Northumberland County; HKPR reports 8 new cases, 13 resolved

By Greg Davis Global News
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a COVID-19 death in Northumberland County.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports a COVID-19 death in Northumberland County. HKPR District Health Unit

The fifth COVID-19-related death in Northumberland County was reported Thursday by the region’s health unit.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 41st death overall and fifth in Northumberland. The other 36 deaths have been in the City of Kawartha — 28 associated with an outbreak last spring at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government’s stay-at-home order now in effect

Case details were not made immediately available in the update posted around 1 p.m.

The health unit reported eight new cases on Thursday — five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland.

There are currently 61 active cases — down three from Wednesday — among the 682 total cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 31 in the Kawarthas, 29 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 593 resolved cases among the 682 cases (approximately 87 per cent) — 13 more resolved since Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: HKPR Health Unit expects first phase of vaccines to arrive in early February

There were no new outbreaks reported Thursday. There are six active outbreaks:

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Tower of Hope in Port Hope (one resident, declared Jan. 13)
  • Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)
  • Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)
  • Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)
  • Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)
  • Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 other residents and two staff members; declared Dec. 31).
Click to play video 'COVID-19 workplace outbreaks defined' COVID-19 workplace outbreaks defined
COVID-19 workplace outbreaks defined
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyNorthumberlandHKPRDHUHaliburton CountyHKPRNorthumberland County COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers