Coronavirus: 5th death in Northumberland County; HKPR reports 8 new cases, 13 resolved

The fifth COVID-19-related death in Northumberland County was reported Thursday by the region’s health unit.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 41st death overall and fifth in Northumberland. The other 36 deaths have been in the City of Kawartha — 28 associated with an outbreak last spring at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Case details were not made immediately available in the update posted around 1 p.m.

The health unit reported eight new cases on Thursday — five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland.

There are currently 61 active cases — down three from Wednesday — among the 682 total cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 31 in the Kawarthas, 29 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

There are 593 resolved cases among the 682 cases (approximately 87 per cent) — 13 more resolved since Wednesday.

There were no new outbreaks reported Thursday. There are six active outbreaks:

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (one resident, declared Jan. 13)

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 other residents and two staff members; declared Dec. 31).

