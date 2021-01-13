COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Port Hope retirement home; HKPR reports 5 new cases

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Port Hope, the region’s health unit reported on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, an outbreak has been declared at the Tower of Hope retirement residence in Port Hope.

In an email to Global News Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon, Dynasty Retirement Communities Inc. said the case is a new resident who tested positive on Monday, Jan. 11. The male resident had come directly from Lakeridge Hospital in Oshawa.

“As we do with all new admissions, they enter into our facility and go directly into their apartment for 14 days isolation/quarantine,” the company stated. “The patient would have had no exposure to any other part of the facility or any other residents. Staff attending to him would treat every case as if he was infectious for the full 14 days, as usual for all admissions. This means full PPE under droplet precautions. Meals would be disposable tray service to his room only.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company says the resident was tested as a condition of admission to the retirement residence. The resident is not experiencing any symptoms and remains “quite healthy and happy,” the company said.

No other residents or staff are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive, the company said.

“The patient, after having arrived at the Tower, was informed of being positive COVID-19. He immediately was placed into isolation/quarantine where he will remain until after 14 days have passed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is an isolated case and we have been working closely with local public health authorities to keep it this way.”

It’s now the sixth active coronavirus outbreak for the health unit. The other outbreaks are:

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 other residents and two staff members; declared Dec. 31).

On Wednesday, the health unit also reported five new COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction: three in Northumberland County and two in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

HKPR District Health Unit COVID-19 data for Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020. HKPR District Health Unit

There were no deaths reported, keeping the health unit’s total at 40 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (28 due to an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon) and four in Northumberland County.

There are currently 64 active cases among the 671 total cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 32 in the Kawarthas, 30 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County. There are 580 resolved cases among the 671 cases (approximately 86 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement