Canada

Hamilton receiving $11.6 million in Gas Tax funding

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 14, 2021 1:26 pm
The City of Hamilton is receiving $11.6 million through Ontario's Gas Tax program.
The provincial government says the City of Hamilton is receiving $11.6 million through Ontario’s Gas Tax program.

The money is from a total of $375 million in gas tax funding that is provided to 109 municipalities that deliver public transit to 144 communities across the province.

The province says the money will be sent to communities as soon as possible as municipal transportation budgets continue to get hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is excellent news for Hamilton,” said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly. “Funding for public transit will help make it easier to get where you need to go while supporting economic recovery in our community.”

Funding for Ontario’s Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two-cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

“Our government is committed to helping municipalities sustain and improve public transit throughout the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.

“Supporting transit systems is more important than ever as municipalities across Ontario struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure people have access to safe, reliable transportation to get to work or pick up essential items like a prescription.”

Cities can use the funding to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

“Ontario has placed immense value on public transit to help front-line workers get to and from work each day throughout the pandemic,” said Kelly Paleczny, Chair of Ontario Public Transit Association.

“This funding is crucial to communities across the province in the fight against COVID-19 and will play an important role in Ontario’s economic recovery.”

