Trudeau set to make climate announcement as MPs prepare for holiday break

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to address details of the sweeping promises his government made on the plan for mitigating the economic and environmental impacts of rapid climate change.

Trudeau is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday along with Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, who was a prominent environmental activist with the group Equiterre before entering politics.

READ MORE: Ottawa pushing ahead with plan to ban single-use plastics by end of 2021

In the September throne speech and in the federal election campaign last fall, the Liberals made ambitious promises including a pledge to exceed the 2030 emissions reductions targets under the Paris Accord, and to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Those plans also included a promise to ban some single-use plastics by the end of 2021, a move that comes as Canadians are increasingly turning back to using disposable plastics amid the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

But the government has faced criticism for a lack of detail on exactly how it plans to achieve those goals, and how much the sweeping climate agenda could cost.

READ MORE: Trudeau says net-zero bill ‘cements’ climate targets — but it can be repealed

This fall, Trudeau announced the government will legislate the targets for reducing emissions.

He acknowledged, however, that plan only works if future governments do not repeal the legislation.

The announcement on Friday comes as the House of Commons prepares to rise after a raucous fall session amid spiking coronavirus cases.

It also comes amid growing concerns about misinformation targeting Canadians online on everything from the safety of vaccines to the Liberal plans to move toward a green economy.

0:34 What is net-zero emission? What is net-zero emission? – Nov 4, 2019

— More to come.

Advertisement