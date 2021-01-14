Wind gusts reached 137 km/h in province on Wednesday thanks to Alberta Clipper low-pressure system

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada said a day of fierce winds in Alberta saw gusts reach speeds of 137 km/h in a village in the southern part of the province on Wednesday.

The wind gusts recorded in Barnwell broke an all-time January record for the area, the weather agency said in a weather summary posted online.

Environment Canada said the summary may contain unofficial information and should not be considered a complete or final report.

Powerful wind gusts were reported through central and southern Alberta. In the far south of the province, emergency crews responded to fires fuelled by the wind as well as semi-trailers that had tipped over.

Enmax crews around Calgary could be seen working to repair power lines after a windstorm on Wednesday. Tom Reynolds/ Global News

In Calgary, the fire department said it deployed crews to deal with trees falling on power lines and damage to buildings.

“A very strong Alberta Clipper low-pressure system raced across the province on Wednesday,” Environment Canada said. “A personal weather station in Taber reported a peak gust of 145 km/h, and widespread damage was reported in the town and the surrounding area.

“Power outages were reported across southern Alberta, including Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.”

The weather agency said the wind gusts in the Taber area on Wednesday “would register at EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to rate tornado damage.”

In eastern Alberta, the wind joined forces with snowfall to create whiteout conditions in a number of areas. In Lloydminster and areas to the south of the border city, Environment Canada said blizzard conditions were reported to the agency.

“Freezing rain also fell across east-central Alberta in the morning hours, leading to slick conditions here, with heavy snow being reported for areas north of Highway 16,” Environment Canada said.

Below is the weather agency’s summary of peak wind gusts reported at Environment Canada and Alberta Agriculture and Forestry stations as of 4:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barnwell – 137 km/h (all-time January record)

Sheerness – 124 km/h

Pinhorn – 124 km/h

Onefour – 122 km/h (all-time January record)

Grassy Lake – 122 km/h

Lethbridge – 120 km/h

Iron Springs – 120 km/h

Blood Tribe – 119 km/h (all-time January record)

Fincastle – 115 km/h (all-time January record)

Irvine – 115 km/h

Bow Island – 113 km/h (ties all-time January record)

Sedalia – 113 km/h

Hemaruka – 113 km/h

Bellshill – 113 km/h (all-time January record)

Bassano – 113 km/h

Sunnynook – 113 km/h

Milk River – 111 km/h (all-time January record)

Waterton – 111 km/h

Coronation – 111 km/h (all-time January record)

Consort – 111 km/h (all-time January record)

Masinasin – 111 km/h

Acadia Valley – 111 km/h

Medicine Hat – 109 km/h

Wrentham – 109 km/h

Oyen – 109 km/h

Seven Persons – 109 km/h

Pakowki Lake – 109 km/h

Hand Hills – 109 km/h

Ralston – 109 km/h

Gooseberry Lake – 109 km/h

Fleet – 109 km/h

Ardenville – 109 km/h

Stavely – 107 km/h

Craigmyle – 107 km/h

Kirriemuir – 107 km/h

Raymond – 106 km/h

Cadogan – 106 km/h

Alliance – 106 km/h

Social Plains – 106 km/h

Lodge Creek – 106 km/h

Finnegan – 106 km/h

Claresholm – 104 km/h

Hussar – 104 km/h

Travers – 104 km/h

Atlee – 104 km/h

Rainier – 104 km/h

Pincher Creek – 102 km/h

Brocket – 102 km/h

Foremost – 102 km/h

Carway – 102 km/h

Buffalo – 102 km/h

Cappon – 102 km/h

Enchant – 100 km/h

Cabin Lake – 100 km/h

Gilt Edge North – 100 km/h

