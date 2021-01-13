Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Wind warning issued for Calgary Wednesday with gusts up to 90 km/h expected

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video 'High winds cause semi truck to tip over in southern Alberta' High winds cause semi truck to tip over in southern Alberta
Video recorded Tuesday by The Weather Network's Kyle Brittain shows a semi truck on Highway 2 tipping over due to high crosswinds near Granum in southern Alberta, where wind warnings were in effect.

A wind warning was issued for Calgary on Wednesday morning amid concerns gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected.

The warning from Environment Canada was issued at around 8:30 a.m., and also included Rocky View County near Cochrane.

In it, the national weather agency stated that the strong winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Freezing rain, wind, snowfall warnings issued after weeks of mild weather in Alberta

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

Trending Stories

The wind warning in Calgary was one of many other warnings in place throughout the province on Wednesday, including another in the Lethbridge area, a freezing rain warning in Edmonton and snowfall warnings in the Banff and Jasper regions.

Story continues below advertisement

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaAlberta weatherWindCalgary weatherWind WarningAlberta weather warningCalgary wind warningCalgary weather warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers