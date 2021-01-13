Wind warning issued for Calgary Wednesday with gusts up to 90 km/h expected

Send this page to someone via email

A wind warning was issued for Calgary on Wednesday morning amid concerns gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected.

The warning from Environment Canada was issued at around 8:30 a.m., and also included Rocky View County near Cochrane.

In it, the national weather agency stated that the strong winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The wind warning in Calgary was one of many other warnings in place throughout the province on Wednesday, including another in the Lethbridge area, a freezing rain warning in Edmonton and snowfall warnings in the Banff and Jasper regions.

Story continues below advertisement

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.