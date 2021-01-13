Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Jan. 11

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 5:49 pm
Keira Keeshig is described at 17 years old, five-foot-nine in height, with a medium build, brown hair, two French braids and brown eyes.
Keira Keeshig is described at 17 years old, five-foot-nine in height, with a medium build, brown hair, two French braids and brown eyes. OPP handout

Orillia OPP say they’re searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 11, at about 5 p.m., when she left her home and told her family she was going out to get food.

Keira Keeshig is described as 17 years old, five-foot-nine in height, with a medium build, brown hair, two French braids, brown eyes and possibly wearing a white puffy winter vest with a sweater underneath, black jeans with holes in both knees and red Nike shoes.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into ditch in Severn, Ont.

Police say Keeshig is known to have ties to Rama First Nation and Toronto.

Anyone with information about Keeshig is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government declares state of emergency, stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: Ontario government declares state of emergency, stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: Ontario government declares state of emergency, stay-at-home order
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsRama First NationOrillia missing girlKeira KeeshigOrillia missing teen
Flyers
More weekly flyers