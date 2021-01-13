Orillia OPP search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Jan. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’re searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 11, at about 5 p.m., when she left her home and told her family she was going out to get food.

Keira Keeshig is described as 17 years old, five-foot-nine in height, with a medium build, brown hair, two French braids, brown eyes and possibly wearing a white puffy winter vest with a sweater underneath, black jeans with holes in both knees and red Nike shoes.

Police say Keeshig is known to have ties to Rama First Nation and Toronto.

Anyone with information about Keeshig is asked to contact OPP at 1-800-310-1122.

