Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

81 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 5:00 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to administer 40,000 vaccine doses a day by February' Coronavirus: Ontario to administer 40,000 vaccine doses a day by February
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that the province has administered over 150,000 vaccine doses in its first phase of vaccination, and is ramping up its capacity from administering 20,000 doses daily to reach 40,000 by February.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 81 new novel coronavirus cases and six additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,447, including 81 deaths.

There were also 451 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region on Tuesday. There have been 8,616 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered in the region in total, mainly to health-care workers in local hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Read more: Ontario attempts to clarify what is essential under COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order

Of the region’s new cases, 27 are in Barrie, while 17 are in Bradford and 12 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Essa, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tiny Township, Tay Township, Wasaga Beach, Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, while 15 are related to outbreaks in the region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 2,961 new coronavirus cases, 74 more deaths

Of the region’s total 4,447 COVID-19 cases, 71 per cent — or 3,138 — have recovered, while 37 people are in hospital.

As of Wednesday, there are 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 12 institutional settings, five workplaces, five congregate settings and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 224,984, including 5,127 deaths.

Click to play video 'Ontario-wide emergency stay-at-home order takes effect Thursday' Ontario-wide emergency stay-at-home order takes effect Thursday
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers