81 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 81 new novel coronavirus cases and six additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,447, including 81 deaths.

There were also 451 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region on Tuesday. There have been 8,616 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered in the region in total, mainly to health-care workers in local hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Of the region’s new cases, 27 are in Barrie, while 17 are in Bradford and 12 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Essa, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tiny Township, Tay Township, Wasaga Beach, Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, while 15 are related to outbreaks in the region.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 4,447 COVID-19 cases, 71 per cent — or 3,138 — have recovered, while 37 people are in hospital.

As of Wednesday, there are 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 12 institutional settings, five workplaces, five congregate settings and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 224,984, including 5,127 deaths.

