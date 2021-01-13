Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to stop pulling his mask down during games

Send this page to someone via email

TAMPA, Fla. – Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to do a better job of keeping his mask on during games.

During the NBA team’s first 10 games, Nurse often has been seen on television with his mask pulled down under his nose and mouth.

NBA coaches are being told to wear masks at all times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurse says players have had trouble hearing him during breaks, causing him to pull down his mask.

The coach says it has been difficult to keep it on, but he says he must improve going forward.

With more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely.

