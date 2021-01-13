Menu

Sports

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to stop pulling his mask down during games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster' Toronto Raptors’ future with major changes to roster
WATCH ABOVE (December 2020): Toronto Star sports reporter Doug Smith shares insight on Toronto Raptors’ new deal and what it holds for the team’s future as it bids farewell to some of its favourite players. – Nov 23, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. – Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he has to do a better job of keeping his mask on during games.

During the NBA team’s first 10 games, Nurse often has been seen on television with his mask pulled down under his nose and mouth.

NBA coaches are being told to wear masks at all times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Toronto Raptors won’t have fans at Amalie Arena due to rising coronavirus cases in west Florida

Nurse says players have had trouble hearing him during breaks, causing him to pull down his mask.

The coach says it has been difficult to keep it on, but he says he must improve going forward.

With more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
