Dorval residents can now hike along wintry new walking trail

Dorval residents eager to get out into the fresh air can now venture onto a new public walking trail.

The city has carved a new, 2.5-kilometre snow track that snakes around green spaces near the Lakeshore Drive.

“People are looking to do other types of activities because everything is closed,” Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau said.

Dorval residents eager to get out into the fresh air can now venture onto a new public walking trail. The city has carved out a 2.5 kilometer snow track that snakes around green spaces near Lakeshore Dr.#DORVAL #MTL pic.twitter.com/s0DCE9tx4Y — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) January 13, 2021

The new path crosses Pine Beach park and extends toward the city cultural centre.

It continues through the Peace Arboretum park, then around the soccer field near the Sarto-Desnoyers community centre.

“People are using it and really enjoying it,” Rouleau said.

According to Rouleau, the path was something the city considered installing during the winter months for some time, but finding the proper equipment held back plans.

A four-foot snow trench was created using a recently acquired machine that is pulled by a city tractor.

Weather permitting, the city will continue to groom the trail throughout the winter, Rouleau said.

“We just need snow. Once we get a good dumping, it will look quite impressive.” Tweet This

The city hopes to see the trail only used as a pedestrian path.

Rouleau asks people to avoid using the promenade for sporting activities like biking and cross country skiing.

Tracks for skiing will be made throughout the parks near the trail, Rouleau says.

Citizens can access the walkway via three main entry points, either by the Pine Beach park parking, via the Dorval Library, or through the parking lot next to the skatepark on Dawson Avenue.

