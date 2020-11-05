Dorval Preschool Co-op staves off closing its doors

Send this page to someone via email

The parent-run Dorval Preschool Co-op has staved off a forced closure, according to school officials, as children return to the classroom.

The non-profit school currently has 10 students enlisted in its program.

“The school has a nice feeling to it. It’s bustling again,” teacher Lori Flavelle said.

In October, the school was on the verge of closing its doors due to low enrolment numbers caused by the COVID-19 situation.

The preschool had barely enough funds to operate as registration numbers were at an all-time low, preschool co-chair and parent Nicole Sayer said.

After Global News reported on the school’s situation, Sayer says it saw its numbers increase.

“A few parents said that part of the reason they registered was because of the attention Global News brought to our preschool,” Sayer said.

“They had been thinking about it, and the coverage from Global News helped them decide to join.”

Ola Shaheen and her daughter Lily are among the school’s newest members.

New to Dorval, Shaheen decided to enroll her daughter despite being apprehensive due to the pandemic.

She says based on her daughter’s attitude, it was a wise decision.

“This is a compromise between keeping them at home or sending them to daycare all day,” Shaheen said.

“This is the middle ground. I didn’t know it existed. It is perfect.” Tweet This

With the increased revenue generated from the new arrivals and the money raised from the preschool’s GoFundMe Page, officials say they will be able to operate for the remainder of the year.

“It really gave us a chance to breathe a little and recess for the rest of the year,” school board member and parent Andreanne Bertrand said.

Currently, the page has amassed more than $5,000 through donations. The co-op’s goal was at least $15,000.

The preschool was recently accepted for the government’s wage subsidies aid program, Bertrand said.

While cautious, school officials and parents are optimistic.

“With 2020 being how it is, we never know what is going to happen. We’re just being safe,” Bertrand said.

Parent Elizabeth Lake Gillis says the community atmosphere has done wonders for her two kids.

She is relieved to see the school will be able to remain open.

“It’s amazing to see all the positive changes three mornings a week could bring out in our kids,” Gillis said.

Sayer believes the school is on enough stable financial ground that they are already planning for next year’s school semester.

The school plans to keep the crowdfunding page operational. It will also participate in seasonal fundraisers to continue collecting donations as classes remain at half capacity.

“Nothing is set in stone during a pandemic, but we’re already looking forward to starting next year as strong as we can,” Sayer said.

