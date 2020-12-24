Bombardier lands contract to end year on a high note

Send this page to someone via email

Bombardier has secured a contract to deliver 10 new Challenger 350 business jets, it announced Wednesday.

The sale represents “one of the largest business aircraft orders of 2020,” the company said in a statement. The identity of the buyer has not been released. The transaction is valued at US$267 million.

Under ideal conditions, the Challenger 350 business jet can fly from New York to Los Angeles or London, and Paris to Dubai nonstop, according to Bombardier.

“This order underscores the tremendous value customers place on the aircraft’s unparalleled capabilities,” Eric Martel, president and CEO of Bombardier, wrote in a statement. “Bombardier’s newly renewed portfolio and growing service network position the Company firmly as global interest in business aviation grows with the increased safety it provides.”

Launched in 2013, the Challenger 350 jet operates with two Honeywell HTF7350 engines and can carry eight passengers.

Challenger jets are assembled at the Bombardier Aviation plant in Montreal.