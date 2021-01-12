7 Maimonides residents who were vaccinated test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Seven residents of the Maimonides Geriatrics Centre in Côte Saint-Luc who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month have tested positive for the disease.

The long-term care facility broke the news to families in a news letter dated Tuesday.

“The recent COVID positive residents have all received their first dose of the COVID vaccine and were infected within the first 28 days after their first dose,” the letter obtained by Global News read.

“We are working closely with Infection Prevention Control and Public Health to analyze the situation and have shared with them all pertinent information on these cases. They are performing a detailed analysis of the situation, and an action plan will be established.”

Maimonides residents are still waiting to receive their second dose, which was supposed to be administered last week.

But the province decided to change its vaccination strategy and redirect those second doses to others in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The home’s family advocacy group initiated legal action against the province in order to force them to fulfil their plan to administer the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as soon as possible.

“It gives even more reason to make sure that they stay on the timeline and follow the science,” said Joyce Shanks, whose father is a resident at Maimonides but hasn’t caught the disease.

“It’s like they’re playing Russian roulette with lives.”

Shanks said the province should follow vaccination protocols established by the manufacturers, not only for Maimonides residents but for everyone.

Both Pfizer and Moderna maintain the two doses of their vaccine must be administered at a three-week interval in order to achieve 95-per cent efficacy.

“Science must be followed for the entire vaccination program across the whole province, not just because we signed a consent form,” Shanks said.

“We started talking about our loved ones inside but this is not just about us.”

According to Maimonides, 80 per cent of nursing staff and 84 per cent of residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

