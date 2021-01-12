Coronavirus: Software company offers Indigenous communities free services for vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan-based software company is offering free services to help Indigenous communities across Canada with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Coconut software will equip communities with the technology to schedule and organize in-person vaccine appointments more efficiently.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

“It’s really cold outside in Canada and people should not have to stand outside in -50 waiting for their vaccine,” Coconut software CEO Katherine Regnier said.

“There are better ways to do this now with digital technology.”

Regnier said this project came to fruition when it was realized the company could help people that haven’t always received proper healthcare.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve offered this technology for the last 12 years. We make sure people get what they need in a quick and efficient manner,” Regnier said about Coconut software.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Regnier said the formatting of the planning software will vary between communities.

“It will be up to each community as our system’s highly configurable. They will get to keep it as locked down as they’d like and they’ll get to decide how they’ll engage with the public,” she explained.

Regnier doesn’t know how many will be using the technology but encourages communities to contact the organization if they are interested.

1:44 COVID-19 devastates Saskatchewan small town care homes COVID-19 devastates Saskatchewan small town care homes

Advertisement