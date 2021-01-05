COVID-19 vaccinations start in Saskatchewan’s far north

Send this page to someone via email

Just over 4,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have now been delivered in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said Tuesday that its initial immunization pilot project is now complete in Regina and nearing 90 per cent completion in Saskatoon.

The pilot project targeted health-care workers in intensive care units, emergency departments and COVID-19 units, and staff at testing and assessment centres.

Those individuals start receiving their second dose Wednesday, at which point health officials said they will be fully immunized.

Vaccinations using the Moderna vaccine got underway in Saskatchewan’s far north Tuesday morning, health officials said.

Registered nurse Brittany Favel and her grandfather, Jimmy Favel, were the first people to receive their doses in Île-à-la-Crosse.

Vaccinations also started in La Loche Tuesday morning as part of the rollout in the far northwest zone.

Health officials said a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Prince Albert this week.

Vaccinations for eligible health-care staff, long-term and personal care home residents in the area will then begin.

The Saskatchewan government said it expects to receive 6,825 Pfizer doses each week for the remainder of January.

