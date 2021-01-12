Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for mountain highways for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Winter weather warnings have been issued for mountain highways in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued early Tuesday, Environment Canada says a vigorous Pacific frontal system will bring significant snow to some areas by Wednesday morning.

For some areas, a wintry mix of rain and snow is projected, though some areas are forecast to receive 50 to 60 centimetres of snow. For those areas, the national weather agency says travel is not recommended.

Regions under a special weather statement, where lighter snow is expected, include the Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen, Shuswap and Okanagan plus West and East Columbia.

Regions under a winter storm warning, where much heavier snowfalls are forecast, include Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake.

“A strong warm front will bring a lot of moisture and increasing snow level to southern B.C. today and tonight,” said Environment Canada.

“The trailing cold front will move across the region from the northwest to southeast on Wednesday, lowering the snow level and producing more snow over the highway passes.

“As the snow level can change significantly between different locations, the exact timing and snowfall amounts will vary.”

Below are Environment Canada’s forecast for area highways:

Coquihalla Summit: Snow will change to rain this morning and back to snow after midnight. About 5 to 10 cm snow expected this morning, with 30 mm of rain this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, 15 cm of snow can be expected.

Snow will change to rain this morning and back to snow after midnight. About 5 to 10 cm snow expected this morning, with 30 mm of rain this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, 15 cm of snow can be expected. Okanagan Connector: The pass will likely remain above the snow level with snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The pass will likely remain above the snow level with snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm expected by Wednesday afternoon. Rogers Pass: 15 to 25 cm of snow before changing to rain late this evening. Periods of snow on Wednesday with another 5 to 10 cm.

15 to 25 cm of snow before changing to rain late this evening. Periods of snow on Wednesday with another 5 to 10 cm. Highway 3, Allison Pass and Helmer Lake: Similar trend as Coquihalla Summit but with lesser rainfall and snowfall amounts.

Allison Pass and Helmer Lake: Similar trend as Coquihalla Summit but with lesser rainfall and snowfall amounts. Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass: Significant snow expected, with 50 to 60 cm projected through Wednesday.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

