Weather

Okanagan weather: wet start to the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 12:45 pm
Rain ramps back up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Rain ramps back up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds lingered into early Monday morning in the Okanagan with a chance of showers through the afternoon as temperatures climb up to around 3 C.

The mercury will dip towards the freezing mark Monday night with pockets of wet snow mixing into the rain before precipitation switches to showers on Tuesday.

Rain returns to the Okanagan Tuesday morning.
Rain returns to the Okanagan Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures in the afternoon should make it up 4 to 5 degrees above freezing as a wave of steadier rain arrives in the evening.

Trending Stories
Pockets of rain and snow will linger into the day on Wednesday as daytime highs climb to around 5 C before falling to -4 C as skies clear into Thursday morning.

Sunshine finally returns on Thursday with an afternoon temperature around 2 C before another wave of clouds returns to finish the week and kickoff the weekend with highs a few degrees above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

