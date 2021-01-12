Edmonton officials to outline job impacts, city staff layoffs due to 2021 budget

Send this page to someone via email

In December, Edmonton city councillors passed the 2021 budget with a zero per cent tax increase, recognizing many residents are suffering financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that zero per cent tax levy — the lowest since 1997 — came at a cost.

Roughly $49.9 million in reductions to department budget had to be found and that included city job cuts.

On Tuesday afternoon, city officials will “provide an update on workforce decisions related to the 2021 budget and steps for moving forward,” the city said in a news release.

The 3 p.m. news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Edmonton passes 2021 budget with 0% tax increase Edmonton passes 2021 budget with 0% tax increase – Dec 11, 2020

In a previous update from administration in November, councillors heard the budget reductions would come from additional savings — including the Edmonton Public Library offering a reduction to its annual tax-levy funding — expense reductions, service reductions — including operating hour reductions at city facilities and transit service reductions during non-peak hours, and in terms of fleet facilities and management — and use of one-time funding sources.

It would also require some cuts, including more than 300 positions within the city.

“We recognize the economic impact that the pandemic has had on Edmontonians and we’re listening,” interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in November.

Reports from city administration to council at that time recommended cutting 338 full-time equivalent city positions, including 108 in supervisory or middle management roles.

Story continues below advertisement

“The proposed budget will mean some service reductions and some corresponding staffing reductions,” Laughlin said.

He said, whenever possible, the city would use attrition and not fill vacancies to limit the layoffs.

Five recreation facilities in 2021: Eastglen and Scona Leisure Centres, Oliver Outdoor Pool and Oliver and Tipton Arenas The spay and neuter program at the Animal Care and Control Centre The Community Investment Operating Grants for an additional year All planned service hours for Edmonton Transit’s Bus Network Redesign, turf maintenance service levels and Green Shack programming in spring, fall and winter

These programs are able to continue while still maintaining a zero per cent tax increase for 2021. 1:43 Edmontonians weigh in on city services, rec centres during budget public hearing Edmontonians weigh in on city services, rec centres during budget public hearing – Dec 3, 2020 In December, council discussed operating budget adjustments totalling $64 million, with ongoing reductions of $56.5 million to department budgets and $7.5 million in forecast adjustments, ultimately approving $49.9 million in budget reductions to department budget.Council approved most of the cost-reducing proposals from administration, but chose to continue funding:These programs are able to continue while still maintaining a zero per cent tax increase for 2021.

“These are challenging times,” Coun. Bev Esslinger said. “Reduced revenue and increased expenses and this budget reflects that. “We’re not going make everyone happy with this budget but we did our best,” she said. “It wasn’t easy.”

Advertisement